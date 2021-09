The border crisis continues at the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas where 8.600 migrants from Haiti remain with hopes of getting processed by U.S. border patrol. Yesterday Texas Governor Greg Abbott said officials are using ‘unprecedented’ methods to deter migrants from crossing into the state including parking Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles for miles along the border to create a ‘steel barrier’. According to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, the surge of migrants at the border is a result of messages by word of mouth or social media that the border at the Del Rio was open.

