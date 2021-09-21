Braves: How did the 2021 Draft Class perform this season? (Top Ten)

With just two weeks left in the season, the Braves lead the Phillies by three games in the NL East. They have one more game with the Diamondbacks before they head to San Diego for four games (three full games and one abbreviated game that needs to be finished from earlier in the season). Then the Braves host the Phillies at Truist Park, which will likely determine the champions of the NL East. If Atlanta can hold a three-game lead or more heading into that series, you have to like their chances at winning a fourth consecutive division title, but what about their chances of winning their first World Series since 1995?

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO