Braves: How did the 2021 Draft Class perform this season? (Top Ten)

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe minor league season is coming to a close, and the Braves got some notable contributions from their 2021 draft class. As usual, I trust Alex Anthopoulos with these picks, and he continued to target talented college players to help replenish a farm system that has graduated a lot of talent. So far, many of these guys are paying serious dividends. This is part one, and I’ll cover the last nine picks that signed in the second part.

