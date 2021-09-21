CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Firefly Lane’ Adds Ignacio Serricchio, Greg Germann, India de Beaufort & Jolene Purdy To Cast For Season 2 – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Firefly Lane, headlined by Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, has set four major cast additions for the upcoming second season. Ignacio Serricchio (Lost In Space) has joined as a new series regular. Greg Germann, coming off his four-year stint on Grey’s Anatomy, has been tapped as a recurring alongside India de Beaufort (Slumberland) as well as The White Lotus breakout Jolene Purdy.

#Firefly Lane
