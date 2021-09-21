Kyle Pitts’ highlight reception provides a glimpse into the future
Kyle Pitts didn’t quite have the coming-out party many hoped he would in his first regular-season appearance. After all, the highest tight end draft in NFL history isn’t supposed to put up anything less than 100 yards and a touchdown every week, right? Well, even though he was targeted eight times in Week 1, Pitts was only able to haul in half of them. It was a largely poor performance for the entire offense during the season opener, and Pitts was no different.www.sportstalkatl.com
