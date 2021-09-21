Kyle Pitts’ highlight reception provides a glimpse into the future

If you have Kyle Pitts in your fantasy league, you were probably disappointed in his first outing as a member of the Falcons. The highest tight end drafted in NFL history only hauled in four passes for 31 yards on eight targets. He did have two notable plays in an otherwise down performance — one 15-yard pass down the seam and a tough fourth-down conversion, which was his only first down conversion of the day. However, there were encouraging signs that Pitts will finish as a top-five player at his position. He had the third-highest target share among tight ends in Week 1 — 24%.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO