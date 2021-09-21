Axios Login

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ina Fried
Axios
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's newsletter is 1,190 words, a 4-minute read. 1 big phone: New iPad mini is this close to replacing your iPhone. The new iPad Mini that Apple announced last week has all the hardware needed to be a cheaper alternative to the iPhone, with a larger screen to boot. There's...

Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
ZDNet

The iPhone 13 means the end to cheap screen repairs

If you are the proud (despite the bugs) owner of a new iPhone 13, then you better take care of it. Because if you break the display, your only course for a repair will be Apple or an Apple-authorized repair center. Why is that?. It seems that Apple has tied...
Axios

Axios Future

Just don't start planning for immortality quite yet. Alto Labs joins the increasingly crowded space of well-funded startups — including Calico Labs, which spun off in 2013 from Google with support from founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin — that want to directly attack the biological process of aging. "The...
mobigyaan.com

How to enable Passwordless login for Microsoft account

Till now, it was mandatory to have a password set for your account to log into the Microsoft account. Although it wasn’t limited to Microsoft as almost every platform that supports account or profile capabilities requires a password. However, with the advancement of technology, passwordless features are getting popular and...
Axios

Axios Closer

Live video shopping à la QVC is on fire thanks to social technologies popularized by Gen Z, Axios’ Hope King writes. Why it matters: Consumer media and shopping habits moving online have primed retail and digital video to combine more seamlessly. Dedicated startups like Ntwrk — a livestream shopping platform...
gamepressure.com

Lack of Passwords is the Future; Microsoft Doubts Traditional Logins

Windows 11 is just one of Microsoft's projects. The company is also preparing a new account login option to discourage users from using traditional and unreliable passwords. Although Windows 11 will debut as an update for W10, it will bring enough changes to really consider it as the next operating system. However, Microsoft is working not only on W11. The company is also preparing other new features, including the newly revealed Microsoft account login option without passwords.
Axios

Axios Media Trends

Today's Media Trends is 1,485 words, a 6-minute read. Sign up here. Situational awareness: Creative Artists Agency (CAA) said Monday it is acquiring ICM Partners in a deal that marks the biggest combination of talent firms since William Morris Agency and Endeavor Talent Agency merged in 2009 to create what is now referred to as WME.
Rolling Stone

Apple’s iPads are Still Among the Best Tablets — Here’s How to Pick the Right One for you

If you want a tablet, whether it’s for casual use or productivity, your best choice is still the iPad. 10 years after its introduction, Apple’s tablet is still the gold standard; its only competition is Amazon’s Fire Tablet line. Originally there was only one type of iPad, but Apple has expanded the line to include iPad models that are suited for particular types of tasks. There are many reasons iPads remain dominant: They run iOS, the same operating system Apple designed for the iPad, they’re made out of premium materials (aluminum and glass), and their hardware is built to last several...
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
ZDNet

Want to see just how bad Google Chrome is? Try this simple trick!

My love/hate relationship with Google Chrome shifted into a hate/hate relationship a few months ago when I decided it was time to ditch the browser. Since the split, I've been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. They're both very capable browsers that do what I think every good browser should do -- let you browse the web without getting in the way.
Best Life

If You're an Android User, Don't Click on This Text Message

It may seem like the tech world is dominated by Apple, but Android actually controls 73 percent of the world's mobile market, making it the most used smartphone company globally. Though Android may be king size-wise, the cybersecurity experts at NordVPN say Androids are more susceptible to security flaws. While the company claims it has been working to button up security, hackers have found ways to bypass it—and now, experts say if you use an Android phone, you should be wary of a new text message scam related to COVID.
