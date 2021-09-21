Apartment complex fire in Paso Robles displaces 40 residents
A fire destroyed much of an eight-unit building at the Dry Creek Apartments in Paso Robles Tuesday morning, leaving a total of 40 residents displaced. Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported the fire at 1211 Alamo Creek Drive. It appears the fire spread from one apartment to at least one other in the eight-unit building. No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze, according to Paso Robles’s fire department.calcoastnews.com
Comments / 0