A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty in the 2019 death of 18-year-old college freshman Tessa Majors in a New York City park in what he says was a mugging that went wrong. Ms Majors, a student at Barnard College, was found stabbed to death in Morningside Park in northern Manhattan in December 2019. Luchiano Lewis, 16, pleaded guilty to the killing on Tuesday and will be sentenced on 16 October after being charged as an adult with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The murder charge carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of a life...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO