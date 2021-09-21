CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The For Us By Us (FUBU) Partners With Fox Soul On Original Programming

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFUBU (For Us By Us) will partner with FOX SOUL, a free streaming platform that is bringing Black content to the streaming arena, to launch The For Us By Us Network. The partnership will allow the For Us By Us Network, provider of quality content around topics, people, and trends related to hip-hop culture and lifestyle, to distribute content that is relevant to the culture and lifestyle.

