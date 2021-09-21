CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons is reportedly determined to never play for the Sixers again as an awkward holdout begins

By Scott Davis
Ben Simmons.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

  • Ben Simmons wants a trade from the 76ers
  • Simmons is reportedly going to skip training camp and doesn't intend on playing for the team again.
  • There is a gulf between what the Sixers want for Simmons and his value around the league.
Ben Simmons' time with the Philadelphia 76ers appears to be over.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , Simmons won't attend the Sixers' training camp next week and doesn't intend on playing for the franchise again.

This comes after it had been reported that Simmons' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, had told the Sixers that Simmons would like to be traded.

Simmons' situation is unique and could potentially get ugly. According to Wojnarowski, the Sixers can fine Simmons and deduct his pay for skipping training camp.

Training camp holdouts are rare in the NBA compared to the NFL, where players who hold out of training camp are often seeking new contracts.

That isn't the case for Simmons, who has four years, $146 million remaining on his contract with the Sixers.

If the Sixers don't deduct Simmons' pay, he is likely going to feel comfortable sitting out: according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst , Simmons will make $16 million of his $33 million salary for 2021-22 by October 1.

"He's going to have a war chest, and he can just sit this out," Windhorst said on "The Jump."

The Sixers could fine Simmons or deduct his pay, but it's fair to question the purpose, other than saving money. Trying to entice an already-bitter Simmons to report to camp by hurting his bottom line may make things awkward for everyone else in the organization. Fining Simmons may also damage the team's reputation with other players - no minor consideration when Simmons' agent is Paul, one of the most powerful agents in the NBA.

Finding a trade partner will be difficult

There's a gulf between what the Sixers want for Simmons and his current value around the league.

Simmons is coming off perhaps his worst season in the NBA and certainly his worst playoff showing. Simmons struggled offensively in the Sixers' second-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks, turning down open shots and looking passive with the ball.

Given that Simmons doesn't shoot jump shots (and hasn't shown a desire to add one to his game), he's a difficult player to build around. He is an all-world defender and an elite playmaker who needs the ball in his hands but can't do much without it.

Reports have indicated that the Sixers would like an All-Star player and draft compensation in return for Simmons.

It doesn't appear that such packages exist for Simmons. The Sixers' hopes of trading for Damian Lillard look like a long-shot - it's unclear if the Sixers could get Lillard's back-court partner C.J. McCollum for Simmons.

According to reports, the Sacramento Kings, a team in dire need of star power, reportedly aren't interested in trading star guard De'Aaron Fox . Without Fox in the package, the Kings might not have enough to land Simmons.

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors are two teams that have been rumored to be interested in Simmons, but the same quandary presents itself: those teams aren't interested in trading their best players for Simmons, and the Sixers aren't interested in the players they are willing to trade.

Because Simmons has so many years left on his contract, there theoretically may be a bigger market for him. Whereas teams are sometimes hesitant to trade for superstars who only have a year left on their deals and could go in free agency, any team trading for Simmons could have him for at least three seasons.

But it may take a while for the Sixers and any trade partner to balance Philadelphia's high demands and Simmons' value.

In the meantime, Simmons doesn't sound inclined to try to help the Sixers.

"One of the messages that Ben has sent back toward Philly is it's not his job to fix his trade value," Windhorst said. "It's not his job to correct his trade value or raise his trade value. That is not something that is on the menu for him."

