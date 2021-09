While it has been an up and down season overall for the Atlanta Braves, there has been a lot of individual accomplishments. For example, Atlanta’s infield now has three players with at least 30 home runs after Ozzie Albies joined the club with another blast Wednesday night. That homer was part of a 9-2 Braves win which reduced their magic number to clinch the NL East to nine. Perhaps the biggest story was a good performance by Ian Anderson who settled down after a shaky start to throw seven innings while allowing just one run. The Braves will try to complete the sweep Thursday afternoon when Charlie Morton faces off against Madison Bumgarner.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO