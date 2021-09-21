CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Instagram influencer was reportedly fined over $200,000 for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme

By Lindsay Dodgson
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
Influencer Yvonne Mccuaig is being investigated over an Instagram competition.

kovaciclea/Getty Images

  • Yvonne Mccuaig put on a competition for her 86,000 followers where they could win a Gucci dress.
  • She is accused of violating UK advertising regulations by not disclosing terms and conditions.
  • Mccuaig's telemarketing company was also reportedly fined £150,000 by the Information Commissioner's Office.
Influencer Yvonne Mccuaig hosted an Instagram competition where her followers could win a Gucci dress, but it ended with her getting a warning from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the UK's advertising regulation body.

Mccuaig, who is 43 and based in Scotland, has over 86,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts fashion and beauty content.

"We received a complaint that Yvonne McCuaig was running an Instagram competition without stating the terms and conditions of entry," a spokesperson for the ASA told Insider. "We sent her an advice notice, reminding her to clearly provide terms and conditions to competitions, and to award prizes as described within 30 days of the closing date."

Mccuaig did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Insider was unable to verify whether the competition post in question has been removed from her Instagram.

Mccuaig has also been accused of being behind an illegal telemarketing operation.

A sales firm called Dial A Deal Scotland Ltd, has been fined £150,000 ($205,000) for making nuisance calls by the ­Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), a UK government body, according to Scottish newspaper The Daily Record . UK government records show the company is registered to someone by the name of Yvonne Mccuaig, as well as a co-owner called Calum Mckay Kirkpatrick.

According to the outlet, the company was found responsible for half a million unwanted phone calls, claiming to be behind a government-led "Green Deal" initiative, which does not appear to exist. The ICO determined the calls were illegal because nobody gave their permission to be contacted by the company.

The ICO said pair used fake identities when setting up the business. According to The Daily Record, the ICO received over 500 complaints relating to their calls.

"Dial A Deal were breaking the law on a number of fronts, not only were they making calls to people without their permission, they were also hiding their identity using false names and spoof numbers," said Ken Macdonald, the head of ICO Regions, in a press release . "Calls about Green Deal schemes can be a real problem as people often believe they are legitimate but, thanks to the complaints made by the public, we've been able to take action."

He added that "companies making similar nuisance calls should take note, we use our powers where we see serious breaches of the law."

Insider

Insider

