TV cameras caught Trey Sanders looking disappointed on Alabama’s sideline during Florida game

One of the strangest things that happened in Alabama’s matchup against Florida was not seeing Trey Sanders on the field. As a former five-star, the sophomore running back is a Florida native. Before signing his letter of intent for the Tide in 2019, he was a star at IMG Academy. Sanders can be the most versatile player in school history at the position, so it was perplexing for fans not to see him play. During the game, the CBS cameras showed him on Alabama’s sideline looking disappointed.