Sox find it 'tough to watch' José Abreu get hit by pitches originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Opposing teams can't seem to stop hitting José Abreu. While Luis Robert taking a 96 mile an hour fastball off the helmet was the more memorable hit batsman of Tuesday evening's tilt with the Los Angeles Angels — and the one, because of its location, that most riled up manager Tony La Russa — the Chicago White Sox' team leader and reigning American League MVP was also drilled, ratcheting his total to one shy of 20 on the campaign. That's tied for the third most in Major League Baseball this season.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO