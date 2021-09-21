CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Winnebago Heli-Home Is a Flying RV for Family Vacations

If there ever were a year that families needed vacations the most, it would be this year. As millions look for safe ways to get out of their homes, RVs and camper vans have become incredibly popular. Of course, camping and road trip vacations have always been the chosen way to travel for some years. In fact, the RV boom of the 70s and 80s produced some pretty revolutionary vehicles equipped for the ultimate vacation. Winnebago actually once introduced consumers to the Heli-Home, a flying RV for family adventures. You read that right. Here’s the craziest take on recreation you may not have realized even existed.

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

