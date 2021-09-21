Cardinals Win, But Still Plenty to Fix

Victory has come and gone for the Arizona Cardinals. The swell of excitement and celebration washes away to the new week and new challenges ahead. The first on the list is fixing the mistakes from the previous game.

The thrilling 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings was not without its flaws for the Cardinals. If not for the missed field goal by Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, Arizona would have lost and the mistakes would have shined brighter.

“It's much easier to coach off a win than a loss,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. “The turnovers . . . got to do a better job taking care of the football.”

Limiting turning the ball over will be a key issue to remedy for Kingsbury and his offense. On Sunday, the Cardinals turned the ball over twice, both interceptions that led to Vikings points.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was impressive yet again, but on both interceptions the third-year player tried to squeeze his pass to contested wide receivers.

On the first possession of the second half, Murray threw a dart to wide receiver Rondale Moore, but misread linebacker Nick Vigil, who hovered to the left of Moore and picked off the pass, running it in for six points.

Later in the third quarter Murray's deep pass was altered due to his helmet being swiped by Vikings pass rusher Stephen Weatherly. The ball, with just a little less power, landed into the hands of safety Xavier Woods. The following Minnesota drive earned them three points.

“We just got to know when it's time to take a knee or go down and not give them the ball,” Kingsbury said.

Turnovers in general will be a focus for Murray and the Cardinals. Murray finished with 12 interceptions last season and several were bad decisions. Of course, there are times when those seemingly "shake-your-head" passes result in big plays.

For Vance Joseph and his defense, the performance of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook wasn’t a positive sight. In Week 1, the Cardinals defense held Titans running back Derrick Henry to 3.4 yards per carry. Cook ran for 6.0 per carry on Sunday and had more yards on his first run of the game (11 yards) than Henry had in the entire first half the week before (8).

Cook often total gashed the Cardinals defensive line, seemingly always getting to the second line of defense.

“It felt like Dalvin did a good job cutting back on our defense,” linebacker Jordan Hicks said on Sunday.

Cook's 131 yards on the ground was just the second time since the 2020 season that Arizona has allowed a single running back to rush for over 100 yards.

The good news for the Cardinals is that 96 of Cook's yards came in the first half. A second-half adjustment told a different story as the defense limited Cook to 35 yards on nine attempts and his final eight carries totaled 22 yards.

“Did a nice job in the second half making some adjustments and slowing it down, but we can’t let teams get off to that type of start,“ Kingsbury said.

Next Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars should be a favorable one for the Cardinals defense. Jaguars running back James Robinson has found it hard to rack up yards, attaining just 72 yards on 16 carries in the first two weeks.

That's a 4.5-yard average, but the Jaguars have played from behind and have been outscored 60-34 in the first two games. They have had a combined 27 carries by their running backs.

For Kingsbury and his team to avoid a heart-pounding game again, they will need to limit negative plays. In total, the Cardinals lost 29 yards on three sacks of Murray against Minnesota. Part of this will have to be Murray knowing when to recognize that a play is dead and to throw the ball away. He excels at keeping drives alive, but it can also lead to sacks that lose over 10 yards. Without the sacks, the Cardinals gained 503 yards against the Vikings.

“It comes down to shooting ourselves in the foot and stopping ourselves,” Murray said following Sunday's win. “We score, it feels easy and fun and then when we turn the ball over, negative plays it's like damn, s--- feels ugly. We have to continue to get better and continue to practice.”

Heading into this Sunday the Cardinals were hoping to fix penalty issues from their game against the Tennessee Titans. For the most part they succeeded, going from eight penalties in Week 1 to five against the Vikings. Four of the five flags happened on offensive possessions, pushing the offense further behind the sticks.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have yet to earn a takeaway while turning the ball over five times. In Week 2, they were able to sack Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater three times.