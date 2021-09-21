Ben Roethlisberger dealing with a pec injury, per Mike Tomlin

Roethlisberger completed 27 of his 40 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Raiders. Roethlisberger showed some ability to throw the deep ball, as he connected with both Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson for long receptions. However, the Steelers offense struggled to get going at any point in the game, in part due to Roethlisberger's 7.4 yards per attempt. Despite his own struggles, Roethlisberger largely did enough to sustain his receiver's ability to produce, as Claypool totaled 70 receiving yards and Johnson 105. Roethlisberger will now have a positive Week 3 matchup against the Bengals, though his early-season results don't suggest he'll be able to take advantage.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO