Ben Roethlisberger dealing with a pec injury, per Mike Tomlin
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says QB Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury. (Alex Kozora on Twitter) Big Ben was a bit beat up after Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Raiders, and it's unclear how much it'll affect his practice availability this week. Mason Rudolph would start against the Bengals if Roethlisberger is unable to go, but the longtime Steelers QB will likely do what it takes to get on the field. Pittsburgh's offense is off to a sluggish start through two weeks.www.fantasypros.com
