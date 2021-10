Bryan Harsin had a clear message on Monday following Auburn’s 28–20 loss to Penn State — move on to the next game, but don’t forget the loss. “Don’t let the last game beat you twice,” Harsin said. “You do have to move on, but you gotta keep some of that sting and understanding of what it is that you didn't do well enough and make sure that the next week you don't go out and do the same thing.”

