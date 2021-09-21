CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Titan Development eyes Q4 groundbreaking for Allaso Vineyards apartments

By Ron Davis
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 8 days ago
Titan Development expects to kick off its third "Allaso"-branded project later this year. As a nod to its name, the 111-unit Allaso Vineyards will include a wine-tasting lounge and grapevines in the community. Inside, each of the apartments will feature quartz countertops, 42-inch cabinets, stainless-steel appliances. It will be located...

