President Biden on Tuesday in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly spoke in support of LGBTQ rights around the world, specifically calling out anti-LGBTQ crackdowns in Chechnya and Cameroon. “We all must defend the rights of LGBTQI individuals so they can live and love openly without fear, whether it’s Chechnya, or Cameroon, or anywhere,” he said, speaking shortly after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is a vocal opponent of LGBTQ rights, addressed the General Assembly. “As we pursue diplomacy across the board, the United States will champion the democratic values that go to the very hear of who we are as a nation and a people – freedom, equality, opportunity, and a belief in the universal rights of all people,” he said, putting.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO