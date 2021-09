Wrinkle. Twist, squirm, SUN. His eyes open to take in the annoying morning light as his body rises to start the blessed day known as Friday. Like every responsible adult, he seeks to hush the vibrations and song of the 3-D magic rectangle while checking the time before anything. Whether or not he wanted to wake up early that day, his eyes flicker as he collapses back into the trap known as “a few more minutes” for another hour. His schedule begins to solidify in his mind: classes, the homework for those classes, study with the arc of the sun in the sky, community discussions, other events, etc.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO