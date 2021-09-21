CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Cancels Its Most Powerful Production Combustion Engine Ever

By Christopher Smith
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 debuted for the 2019 model year, it literally shook the supercar world with its 755-horsepower (563-kilowatt) 6.2-liter supercharged V8. Unlike the previous-generation ZR1 which shared its engine (albeit detuned) with Cadillac, this new LT5 mill served the Corvette exclusively. Outside the production car realm, GM also offered it as a standalone crate engine. But now, the LT5 era is officially over.

Comments / 34

ivie_family
8d ago

chevy is going down hill fast this just shows how dum the people in office are we the people want more power not less dam

Reply(1)
19
slipperyslim
7d ago

GM has never been consumer friendly. The last GM vehicle that I owned was a Camero that the crankshaft broke just as it comes through the front of the engine at the damper. I was slowing from 50 to stop for a red light and the engine shut down. After coming to a stop the car was towed to a Pontiac dealer where I had bought it the mechanic determined the crankshaft was defective. The car had 38,000 miles on it and GM would not pay anything on the repair. I would not buy anything that they put on the road. They deserve to go under.

Reply
7
Charles Kee
6d ago

Meanwhile over at Dodge the engineers are stuffing a Hemi in a mini van !!!!

Reply(1)
7
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

GM introduces new Chevrolet Silverado design for 2022

ZR2 to be built in Mexico; other Silverado models continue at Fort Wayne plant. GM today is rolling out a new Silverado design for the 2022 model year. The ZR2, which was designed for enhanced off-road driving, is being marketed as the brand's new flagship model factory-listed truck. The pickups...
FORT WAYNE, IN
CarBuzz.com

The 2023 Ford Mustang Could Be Very Unconventional

It seems like just a short while ago that we were all fawning over the return of the Ford Mustang Mach 1, but the auto industry is always fluid and never stationary. As awesome as that American brute of a pony car is, we're already looking ahead to the next generation, and as it draws closer, we're getting little tidbits of information on what to expect. Of course, the introduction of the Mustang Mach-E has proven that what the Mustang name means is evolving, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to learn that the next Mustang may fly in the face of convention once again with something that may seem sacrilegious. According to reports, the 2023 Mustang may power all four wheels.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

C7 Corvette ZR1's 755-HP Supercharged LT5 V8 Is Dead

It was bound to happen at some point and it finally has. General Motors' one and only supercharged LT5 V8 engine has officially been discontinued. Motor Trend has confirmed the news. This should not come as a big shock, especially since the automaker made it clear the engine would only stick around for a single production year. Not only was the LT5 available as a crate engine, but it also powered a certain supercar: the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
CARS
Carscoops

Oletha Coupe Is A BMW Z8 Lookalike With A Fixed Top And A 450+ HP E92 M3 Engine

Say hello to the Oletha, a car brought to life by Smit Vehicle Engineering that is essentially the BMW Z8 Coupe that the Bavarian automaker never made as its retro-styled sportscar that paid tribute to the classic 507 was only ever produced as a roadster. The automotive start-up describes it as “our love letter to the BMW of our childhoods.”
CARS
CarBuzz.com

8 Most Disappointing Muscle Cars Ever Made

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, there was a period of convergence where automotive engine technology was outpacing safety legislation, emissions requirements barely existed for road cars and gasoline was cheap. The muscle car was born in a country where the largest automakers were based in areas dominated by straight roads and traffic lights. Drag racing already existed, born in the 1940s in California on decommissioned aircraft bases, but Detroit is where it took to the street in a big way.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Design Team Releases Chevy Camaro Sketch

The current sixth-generation Chevy Camaro was introduced for the 2016 model year, with several styling revisions introduced in the model years that followed. Now, the GM Design team has released this gorgeous Chevy Camaro sketch for us to ogle. This Chevy Camaro design sketch is low and aggressive, mixing a...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

One and Done: GM Discontinuing Its 755-HP LT5 Engine

Well, we could hardly believe the news a few months ago when it was announced that Chevrolet's supercharged LT5 would be discontinued after one year of production, but it appears to be true. The LT5 is officially discontinued. This was GM's most powerful engine, and in the midst of a horsepower war between the Big Three, it just seemed odd to kill off such a capable 755-horsepower/715-lb-ft performer.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Cadillac’s New Tire-Smoking Blackwing, Its Last V-8 Sedan, Goes Out With a Furious Roar

Once near-sacred fire-breathing hunks of rolling Americana, Detroit muscle cars are a fast-dying breed, considered a hard sell in an increasingly electrified future. Even Cadillac, which has been producing such brawn in a three-piece suit since it debuted the 400 hp manual-transmission CTS-V in 2004, is getting out of the game: The 2022 CT5-V Blackwing will be the brand’s farewell to tire-smoking, V-8 powered rear-drive sedans. Fittingly, though, that swan song is more of a furious roar. Starting at $84,990, the CT5-V Blackwing is Cadillac’s fastest production car to date, with a top speed of over 200 mph and a...
CARS
Motorious

1968 Chevy Corvette Is Powered By A Monster 427 V8

390 horsepower moves the tires of this vintage Vette. The third generation of the Corvette, often referred to as the C3, is one of the most popular body styles made of the American sports car. In addition to having attractive lines, it also had a long run, starting in 1968, and handing the keys over to a new generation after 1982. During the run, there were a few Corvettes equipped with more appealing options, like ones equipped with the 427 engine, like this 1968 Chevy Corvette.
CARS
thedrive

Chevy Discontinues 755-HP Corvette ZR1 Crate Engine

Farewell, LT5. You were a good one. Mopar's Hellcrate proved there's a market for 700-horsepower crate engines, so General Motors, which had an equivalent lump in the C7 ZR1, decided to take the Hellcrate head-on. It seems GM's 755-hp, 715-pound-feet LT5 may not have been a match for Dodge's hellspawn, though, as GM has quietly pulled its most powerful crate engine off the market.
CARS
Journal-News

Chevrolet confirms new Corvette coming to market in 2023

Chevrolet confirms it will reveal the “all-new” 2023 Corvette Z06 this fall. Details beyond that are thin, but the possibility and speculation of it being all-electric is out there. General Motors has said it will introduce 30 new EVs by 2025. It has only revealed a handful so far including:...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition reportedly the muscle car's finale

Chevrolet seems content to let the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro to whither and die on the vine before it fades away in a few years. However, it appears there may be one last hurrah for enthusiasts. YouTube channel LethalGarage reported there will be a Heritage Edition before the Camaro's sun sets. Muscle Cars & Trucks (MC&T) looked into it and learned Chevrolet may release the 2024 Camaro Collector's Edition.
CARS
Carscoops

Chevrolet Kills Its 755 HP LT5 Supercharged V8 Crate Engine

Chevrolet has officially discontinued its LT5 crate engine that was introduced back in 2018. This engine first debuted in the C7 Corvette ZR1 and churns out 755 hp and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque. It displaces 6.2-liters and is fitted with an R2650 TVS 2.65-liter supercharger. It produces 14 psi of boost and was seemingly Chevrolet’s answer to FCA’s 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 which, subsequently, was also available as a crate engine.
CARS
Carscoops

Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Delivers An Incredible 1,350 HP At The Wheels

From the moment Chevrolet unveiled the C8 Corvette, it was inevitable that tuning companies would flood to the mid-engine sports car and begin modifying it. This particular ‘Vette from FuelTech is one of the most impressive we’ve come across. Eager to lift grunt from the 6.2-liter V8 engine, FuelTech has...
CARS
gmauthority.com

1988 Chevy Corvette Callaway Turbo Aerobody For Sale: Video

In 1987, an unprecedented option was made available on the Chevy Corvette. Chevrolet offered Regular Production Option B2K, better known as the Callaway Twin Turbo package. This was not a factory-installed option, but could still be ordered through dealerships. The fully assembled Corvette would be shipped from the Bowling Green, Kentucky factory direct to Callaway Engineering in Old Lyme, Connecticut.
BUYING CARS
CleanTechnica

GM Reveals Details Of Its Ultium Electric Motors

In the old days of cars, cubic inches were the first thing on everyone’s mind. In the new world of electric cars, efficiency is the key parameter. More efficient cars go further on a single charge and may need smaller (and less expensive) batteries to meet the needs of the motoring public.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford V8 Powered Halo Warthog Gets Its Gnarly Engine: Video

Earlier this week, the folks at Hoonigan revealed that they were working on a full-size, real-life version of the Halo Warthog from the legendary Microsoft video game series. At that time, the team went over the beginning of the build process, documenting the changes made to the vehicle’s chassis needed to transform it into a faithful version of the Halo Warthog used in the latest chapter of the series, Halo Infinite.
TECHNOLOGY
gmauthority.com

Production Start Date Of 2022 Full-Size GM SUVs Revealed

The planned production start date of the 2022 model year full-size GM SUVs has been revealed. Production of the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, 2022 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL and 2022 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV will begin at the GM Arlington Assembly plant in Texas on October 6th.
CARS
MotorAuthority

First look: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 debuts October 26 with screaming flat-plane crank V-8

A new American hero is preparing to emerge, and it sounds like it hails from Italy. On Monday, General Motors released the first official image of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ahead of the car's full reveal on October 26. The image reveals new body work with larger intakes for cooling the flat-plane crank V-8 that sits behind the cabin along with a new wheel design.
CARS
