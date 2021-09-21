GM Cancels Its Most Powerful Production Combustion Engine Ever
When the C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 debuted for the 2019 model year, it literally shook the supercar world with its 755-horsepower (563-kilowatt) 6.2-liter supercharged V8. Unlike the previous-generation ZR1 which shared its engine (albeit detuned) with Cadillac, this new LT5 mill served the Corvette exclusively. Outside the production car realm, GM also offered it as a standalone crate engine. But now, the LT5 era is officially over.www.motor1.com
Comments / 34