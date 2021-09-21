Metros where people in Kansas City are getting new jobs. A metro’s job market has a big impact on whether people stay in a good job or leave for greener pastures where jobs may be more plentiful or where workers can find specific jobs in their industries. Areas with growing job markets like many spots in Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Kansas City, MO-KS found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Kansas City, MO-KS in the second quarter of 2020.