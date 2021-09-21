CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Completely surreal': Nerdy becomes St. Louis' newest public company

By Nathan Rubbelke
St. Louis Business Journal
 8 days ago
It started 15 years ago at Washington University in an introduction to entrepreneurship course. Cohn financed the firm initially thanks to a $1,000 loan from his parents. Varsity Tutors, which was eventually founded in 2007, has come a long way since those early days. On Tuesday, it became St. Louis’ newest public company.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush introduced new legislation outlining a federal eviction moratorium. This follows the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down a similar moratorium. Bush, a St. Louis Democrat, has been a vocal advocate for tenants during the pandemic, even sleeping on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in August until the Biden administration enacted a 60-day halt on evictions. Shifting from Washington to Wall Street, Missouri gained another publicly traded company on Tuesday. Nerdy Inc., the parent of education technology company Varsity Tutors, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company debuted on the public market through a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company, a popular vehicle for companies to go public with reduced regulatory scrutiny. Meanwhile, two major corporations have announced hiring sprees in the state. FedEx plans to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees, while CVS Health has launched a nationwide hiring initiative ahead of flu season and is looking to fill 470 positions in Missouri.
