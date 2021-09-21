Hot Donna's Clubhouse Seeks to Change the L.A. Lesbian Landscape
Hot Donna's Clubhouse, hopes her plans for a brick-and-mortar version of the space will change the lesbian nightlife landscape in Los Angeles.We "don't have a safe space for lesbians who maybe don't want to party, don't want to drink, don't want to be part of the club scene," Richer, a West Hollywood resident, said during an interview at Pan Pacific Park. "It's important to have a space where there are other people that miss having fun and meeting people that they love and meeting new friends."They don't have that at the moment," Richer said.
