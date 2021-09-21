CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Donna's Clubhouse Seeks to Change the L.A. Lesbian Landscape

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Donna’s Clubhouse, hopes her plans for a brick-and-mortar version of the space will change the lesbian nightlife landscape in Los Angeles.We “don’t have a safe space for lesbians who maybe don’t want to party, don’t want to drink, don’t want to be part of the club scene,” Richer, a West Hollywood resident, said during an interview at Pan Pacific Park. “It’s important to have a space where there are other people that miss having fun and meeting people that they love and meeting new friends.“They don’t have that at the moment,” Richer said.

thecomedybureau.com

Cameron Esposito x Hot Donna’s Clubhouse (in LA)

Cameron teams up with Hot Donna’s Clubhouse to laugh our heads off & raise money for a brick and mortar lesbian (trans, non-binary & gender expansive inclusive) bar in LA!. *PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION IS REQUIRED UPON ENTRY. NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.*
