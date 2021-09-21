Mac Jones has complete trust from Patriots: 'There's not a whole lot we're holding back'

The Patriots made some big plays in their season opener against the Dolphins. They were just overshadowed by bigger mistakes. New England had more first downs than Miami, was better on third down, ran the ball better and had more total yards. It wasn’t enough to overcome a rash of penalties, poor red-zone performance and bad ball security in a 17-16 loss. While there is no cause for panic, the setback did provide some evidence that the Patriots’ rebuilt roster still has some fine-tuning to do.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO