Mac Jones has complete trust from Patriots: 'There's not a whole lot we're holding back'

By Jake Rill
saturdaydownsouth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac Jones isn’t your typical NFL rookie quarterback. And that’s been made clear with how the New England Patriots are treating the former Alabama standout. Although Jones is only 2 games into his professional career, he’s been the starter since the beginning of the regular season. And according to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Jones has nearly the whole offensive playbook at his disposal.

