The Latest: McIlroy plans to save energy this time around

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago
Ryder Cup Golf Team Europe's Rory McIlroy hits on the 11th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times local):

___

1:20 p.m.

Rory McIlroy was at his fist-pumping, crowd-inciting best the last time he played a Ryder Cup match on American soil. Problem was, he lost that match, and Europe lost the cup.

McIlory, whose 1-down loss to Patrick Reed in 2016 was one of the most exciting showdowns in the event's history, said he'll try to tone down his emotions this time around.

“It's a lot of energy just playing, then trying to beat who you're playing against,” he said Tuesday, before heading out for a practice round at Whistling Straits. “If you try to beat the crowd, as well, it seems like a bit of an impossible task.”

McIlroy played all five matches at Hazeltine, and he also played five in France three years ago when Europe recaptured the cup. He didn't disclose the plans for this year, but he knows he'll need to have more gas left in the tank come Sunday singles this time.

“I felt like I sort of hit a wall on the back nine against Patrick that day, and I want to make sure that that doesn’t happen again,” McIlory said.

Play starts Friday at Whistling Straits. McIlroy has an 11-9-4 record in five previous Ryder Cup appearances.

___

12:05 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau says he's had some “great” conversations with Brooks Koepka and downplayed the notion of any friction between the two heading into the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau, who has largely avoided media interviews for the past several weeks, spoke to reporters Tuesday at Whistling Straits to preview the Ryder Cup.

He says tension between him and Koepka, much of it documented on social media over the past few months, has largely “been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two.”

DeChambeau said he had some great conversations with Koepka at the Tour Championship earlier this month, and they had dinner in Wisconsin on Monday “and it was fine.”

He said there “may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that.”

American captain Steve Stricker has also downplayed the feud and said it's a “nonissue” heading into Friday's matches.

___

11:35 a.m.

To kick off Ryder Cup week, Europe produced an inspirational video that reminds its players about the select company they're in.

The video points out that only 164 players have represented Europe (and, before the team was expanded, Britain and Ireland) over the 94-year history of the cup.

By comparison, the video notes that 5,780 people have climbed Mount Everest, 570 people have been in outer space, 445 have won soccer's World Cup and 225 men have won golf's major championships.

“You sit here as one of the 12 lucky few,” the narrator says. “But you will only stand up and be counted if you know the true worth of your number.”

What follows is a pantheon of Europe's Ryder Cup greats — including José María Olazábal, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Tony Jacklin — ticking off their spots on the list.

This year's team includes Lee Westwood (No. 118), Sergio Garcia (120) and rookie Bernd Wiesberger, who is currently the last entry on the list at 164.

Europe begins its defense of the cup on Friday at Whistling Straits. The teams were on the course for practice rounds Tuesday afternoon.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy crashes Steve Stricker's Team USA Ryder Cup dinner

ATLANTA – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker made the rounds on Wednesday at the Tour Championship talking with potential picks and meeting with the six players who had already qualified for his team. Stricker hosted a team dinner on Wednesday and according to the players who attended – Bryson...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy is sitting a Ryder Cup session for the first time in his career

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – For the first time in a storied Ryder Cup career, Rory McIlroy will play the role of cheerleader on Saturday at Whistling Straits. McIlroy was not in European captain Padraig Harrington's foursomes lineup after going 0-2, including a 5-and-3 loss to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the morning foursomes session, on Day 1 at Whistling Straits. Paired with Shane Lowry in the afternoon fourball session McIlroy lost, 4 and 3.
State
Wisconsin State
Metro International

Golf – McIlroy to avoid crowd interaction and conserve energy at Ryder Cup

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – Rory McIlroy has a reputation for animated celebrations during Ryder Cup competition but the Northern Irishman said on Tuesday he plans to dial it down this week in a bid to conserve energy when holders Europe face the United States. The last time the Ryder Cup...
GOLF
audacy.com

The Latest: McIlroy gets 1st point, US threatens rout at Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the final day of the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times CDT):. Rory McIlroy has put the first point of Sunday's singles matches on the board for the European team at the Ryder Cup. Still on...
GOLF
#Ryder Cup#Ap#American#Whistling Straits
tennisworldusa.org

Rory McIlroy: "In 2 years' time we'll go again"

A tearful Rory McIlroy insisted there was "no greater privilege" than to play in the Ryder Cup for Europe and immediately set his sights on winning the trophy back after a 19-9 defeat to the United States. The Northern Irishman led Europe out for the third Ryder Cup singles session in a row, in a week where he had lost three matches and been dropped for a session for the first time since making his Ryder Cup debut in 2010.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He's since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas' Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world's top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas' Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Steve Stricker's Wife?

Steve Stricker is the USA's Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 tournament, and he's a very accomplished golf player in his own right too – signified by his 12 PGA Tour titles. After helping Jim Furyk at the 2018 Ryder Cup as a non-playing vice-captain, Stricker will be hoping that...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Why players were warned of not breaking this rule at Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits has hosted three PGA Championships in its young life. Still, with all respect to winners Vijay Singh (2004), Martin Kaymer (2010) and Jason Day (2015), the player most associated with the Wisconsin course may be Dustin Johnson and the infamous moment he grounded his club in a bunker he believed was a waste area at the 2010 PGA. It's a mistake the PGA of America desperately hopes to avoid at this week's Ryder Cup.
GOLF
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Calls Out PGA Tour for Bizarre New Rule About Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Beef

The rowdier fans out there have long lamented the absence of a professional golf organization that would allow them to chant, jeer, and cheer at the tour pros while they play. While that likely won't happen any time soon for obvious reasons, the most recent development with the PGA regarding the Brooks Koepka/Bryson DeChambeau beef might be the last straw. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has outlawed the yelling of the term "Brooksy" during play. The decision came as a result of Koepka's nickname being used to taunt DeChambeau recently.
NFL
New York Post

Sergio Garcia's wife ready to fend off 'embarrassing' Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia's wife has no time for any "embarrassing" American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin's Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
