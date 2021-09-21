CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon relaxes marijuana policies as it pushes support for federal legalization

By Travis Leder
KPLC TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Amazon has announced several policy changes regarding marijuana use, and the tech giant is also planning to push for federal legalization of the drug. Amazon senior vice president of human resources Beth Galetti wrote on the company’s website Tuesday that employees and applicants who were terminated or denied employment because of drug screenings will once again be eligible for jobs. This does not include positions regulated by the Department of Transportation.

