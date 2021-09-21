CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

QB Charlie Brewer leaves Utah after losing starting job

By JOHN COON Associated Press
 8 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah Utes after losing his starting job to Cameron Rising, the team said Tuesday. Brewer, a four-year starter at Baylor, transferred to Utah for his final season and won the starting job following a heated competition with Rising in the preseason camp. But the Utes struggled with Brewer under center. He went 1-2 in three starts and was benched late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 triple OT loss to San Diego State last weekend.

