Britney Spears was grinning as she took Sam Asghari for a spin around Los Angeles on Sept. 17! The couple got engaged just a week ago. Britney Spears, 39, looked over the moon as she took a drive with fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, in Los Angeles! The Femme Fatale singer sat in the drivers seat as the pair went for a ride in her white Mercedes-Benz sudan on Friday, Sept. 17. Britney was glowing as she smiled and appeared to laugh in the photos, keeping her face partially hidden behind a hair of black sunglasses. Sam proudly sat next to the blonde beauty, appearing to be in conversation with his leading lady.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO