CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Dunk your fries directly into the ketchup packet with this easy hack

GMA
GMA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sskM0_0c3SJx2P00

Attention everyone, you are opening ketchup packets wrong.

TikTok user Erica Kuiper unlocked the hack to easier dipping on the go so you can forego squirting a ribbon of the red condiment over a sachet of hot, salty fries from the drive-thru and try this instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuoBp_0c3SJx2P00
Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Heinz ketchup packets.

The solution is actually quite simple and parent-approved for kids too.

Rather than tearing off the top corner of the ketchup packet diagonally to create an opening across the corner, turn the packet lengthwise and carefully tear straight along the longer side of the packet. Then, pushing the short sides towards the middle creates a larger pouch-like opening with more surface area to dip fries directly into the ketchup.

@cookiterica

IMPORTANT FRENCH FRY HACK! #tiktokfood #lifehack #savagemom #momsoftiktok #ketchup #frenchfryhack #Buffering

♬ original sound - Food, Family, Fun

Kuiper told "Good Morning America" that the idea first came about with a friend when she was in high school and they "were trying to figure out how she could drive and dip, and that’s when we discovered the packet can open as a pouch."

It wasn't until Kuiper posted a video on TikTok for her more than 1 million followers that the demonstration of the trick really blew up.

"My husband Eric and I always opened the ketchup packets on the way home from McDonald’s so that our kiddo could have nice hot salty fries dipped in ketchup, and now she’s 22 and still opens ketchup that way," Kuiper said. "It always seems that the most simple things blow up on social media. I create all the amazing recipes, but the ketchup packet was the one that’s exploded."

Kuiper added she was happy to share the hack because "if it makes someone’s life easier, then that’s a win."

Plus, she said the simple, alternate way to open ketchup "has saved the interior of my vehicles and has allowed proper fry to ketchup ratio."

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
Tyla

Woman Shares Clever Hack To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are a common nuisance in our homes, especially during hot weather. We've all tried to shoo them away to no avail, as they buzz happily around our rooms. But if you're looking for a less strenuous, and potentially longer lasting solution, one woman on TikTok has found just that.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Ketchup#Hack#Packets#Dunk#Tiktok#Bloomberg#Getty Images#Mcdonald
Mashed

Popular Root Beer Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Plainly put, root beer is one of those beverages that you either love or abhor. For those individuals who love it, root beer tastes like nothing less than distilled happiness and stirs sweet memories of carefree moments from childhood. While some people think it tastes weird, it seems that most people enjoy root beer, especially in the United States.
DRINKS
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RECIPES
Newsweek

Man's Freakishly Large Burger King Chicken Burger Stuns Fast Food Fans

A seriously super-sized Burger King chicken burger has confused, delighted and terrified fast-food connoisseurs in almost equal measure. TikTok user taylorprice943 sent lovers of all things burger-based into meltdown after posting a video showcasing an abnormally large version of the fast-food chain's signature Ch'King sandwich. The Ch'King burger represents one...
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

In Other Important Questions: What Is Spam Made Of?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Many people are in the dark about what’s in the Spam can. Bet you also didn't know this: Spam has been made with the same recipe since 1937, with just 6 simple ingredients. World War II and the Korean War spread the lunchmeat from Hormel Foods around the world where it is still revered.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
10NEWS

Heinz changes up the sauce game with new Packet Roller

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heinz has come out with a new product that will shake up the world of condiment fans everywhere. The Heinz Packet Roller allows the day of fumbling with ketchup packets, pants ruined by mustard disasters and minutes taken off your life trying to get the bottom of that mayo packet to all disappear, according to the product's website.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTVZ

Heinz releases gadget to put the squeeze on ketchup packets

Kraft Heinz has just rolled out a new product that the condiment company says is the “biggest innovation in sauce since the packet itself.”. Earlier this month, the world’s largest producer of ketchup announced the Packet Roller, a ketchup bottle-shaped gadget that allows users to squeeze the most out of a condiment packet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FanSided

Why did McDonald’s change its logo?

Scrolling through social media, the new McDonald’s logo has a totally different look. While the color scheme might still have that red and yellow, the tell-tale “M” has been replaced by a gigantic “O.” And, a letter seems to be missing. Is this new look a glimpse at a secret menu item or is something else changing under those Golden Arches?
RESTAURANTS
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Green Beans, Says Science

If you are a green bean lover, then you are in good company. Whether you call them string beans, snap beans, or classic green beans, these veggies are one of the most popular veggies to eat in the US.—the 4th most popular vegetable overall if you want to get specific.
SCIENCE
EatThis

McDonald's Is Launching This New Line for Fans Today

McDonald's is delighting fans with new treats for their taste buds this fall, but its latest product drop is meant for those who want to wear their love for Mickey D's on their sleeve . . . or any other body party, really. The chain is launching a new clothing...
BUSINESS
GMA

GMA

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy