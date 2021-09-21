’90 Day Fiance’ Spoilers: Are Syngin And Tania Still Together?

90 Day Fiance couple Syngin and Tania have definitely had a super up and down relationship. Viewers believe he is way too laid back and chill for her. If they were to break up, it appears no one would be shocked and feel it would be for the best. Via some cryptic posts, it looks like the two might be in the friendzone. Or they could be exploring other options. Either way, they are both living their best lives away from one another.