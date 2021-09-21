CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

’90 Day Fiance’ Spoilers: Are Syngin And Tania Still Together?

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

90 Day Fiance couple Syngin and Tania have definitely had a super up and down relationship. Viewers believe he is way too laid back and chill for her. If they were to break up, it appears no one would be shocked and feel it would be for the best. Via some cryptic posts, it looks like the two might be in the friendzone. Or they could be exploring other options. Either way, they are both living their best lives away from one another.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Sumit Singh Shares His Biggest Turn Off About Jenny Slatten

Sumit Singh’s trepidations about marrying Jenny Slatten have dragged into the Third Season of 90 Day Fiance The Other Way.  First it was all about the paperwork, the courts, and freeing Sumit from the clutches of his former in-laws.  But that story line has run its course, and now Sumit is claiming that the emotional […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Sumit Singh Shares His Biggest Turn Off About Jenny Slatten appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: Divorce Rumors Swirl For Big Couple Following Social Media Posts

90 Day Fiancé couples can often be on tense terms, or seemingly on the brink of collapse, but more often than not, many of them make it through to the next season of filming. On the heels of the news that Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith called it quits, however, it looks like another staple couple is going the rare route of completely ending things. The evidence can be sourced to social media, as it would appear Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester have quietly split and may have even gotten divorced.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ SHOCKING Spoilers: Esme Prince Daughter Of A Monster?

General Hospital spoilers hint Esme Prince could have significant ties to Port Charles and viewers have plenty of theories. She blew into town ready to flaunt her relationship with Spencer Cassadine. However, it’s clear she’s up to more than just being a supportive girlfriend. Who is Esme really?. Esme Has...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’: Chantel Everett’s SHOCKING New Look, Nose Job?

The Family Chantel is set to return for another season next month. Chantel’s sister Winter will be sporting a new fierce look. Yet, she won’t be the only Everett who might look slightly different. It appears the main star of the show, Chantel may have had her own transformation in the form of a nose job. The before and after pictures definitely seem to show a bit of tweaking. Feel free to judge for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Ariela & Biniyam Still Talking Marriage After Her Ex's Visit?

Watch: "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Stars Ariela & Biniyam Spill. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg have weathered their fair share of family drama, cross-cultural misunderstandings and health scares throughout their tumultuous long-distance relationship. Yet despite it all, the duo eventually got engaged in Ethiopia during the season two finale after welcoming adorable son Avi in Dec. 2019.
TV SERIES
The Independent

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - Reasons behind Ariela’s split from husband revealed

As the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continued with episode two, the reasons behind Ariela’s split from first husband Leandro were dramatically revealed.In the first episode, fans reacted unhappily over Ariela’s decision to invite her ex-husband into the home she shares with her second husband, Biniyam.The couple, who first appeared on the show in season two, are still living together in Ethiopia eight months after welcoming their son, Avi.According to a statement from Discovery, “Their baby bliss is quickly interrupted when Ariela shares the news that Leandro, her ex-husband of ten years, has decided to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Myrla and Gil Reveal If They're Falling in Love in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight newlyweds Myrla Feria and Gil Cuera are getting honest about how they feel about one another as Decision Day draws closer. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, the couple is asked directly in one of the expert exercises if they think they are "beginning to fall in love," causing them to speak candidly about where they think they are in their unconventional marriage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Gossip

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins: We're Getting a Paternity Test on Maury!

Just a month ago, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins' messy fight led to police being called yet again. Then, last week, Paul hinted to the world that he and Karine are trying for Baby #3 after another reconciliation. But apparently that's not enough nonsense to satisfy these 90 Day Fiance...
TV SHOWS
Cosmopolitan

Abigail Just Low-Key Spoiled What Happened with Grocery Joe and Serena on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Wondering what happens between Bachelor in Paradise's cutest couple Grocery Store Joe and Serena Pitt? Look no further than Serena's latest Insta post, because Abigail Heringer kinda-sorta-maybe accidentally spoiled their ending in the comments. Everyone's fave Bachelor Nation fan account @bachelornation.scoop was the first to notice this accidental spoiler moment,...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Instagram
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Expecting Another Girl

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Everleigh, who will be 2 on September 22. Check out the gender reveal here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Fired for 'Unacceptable' Behavior

A participant on the UK's version of Married at First Sight has been removed due to bad behavior. Digital Spy reports that Nikita Jasmine has been removed from the show just two months into taping. A spokesperson for the show says the decision was made for Jasmine to be given the boot due to her "unacceptable" behavior. In a statement, they said: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond."
TV SERIES
UPI News

'90 Day Fiance's Anny Francisco gives birth to second child

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Anny Francisco is a mom of two. The television personality recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband and Season 7 co-star, Robert Springs. Springs shared the news Tuesday on Instagram Stories. "Much love and respect to my wife who's...
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Who is the richest 90 Day Fiance star and how did they get their money?

TLC hit series 90 Day Fiance proves that reality TV fame doesn’t always lead to riches. Some cast members come to the hit series with a high net worth, while others profit from their newfound fame. Whether it stars complaining about the TLC salary or asking fans for GoFundMe donations,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy