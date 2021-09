If the primary role of high school is to prepare students for the future along multiple career paths, the 24PinTech class at Maricopa High School is succeeding. Part of the Career & Technical Education program and run by teacher Brad Chamberlain, the class teaches students about networking, computer maintenance, other tech services and gives them hands-on experience repairing devices. 24PinTech provides tech support for the entire CTE network at MHS — and at times the rest of the school and district — and is fully student-run.

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO