Operation Kindness is excited to announce recent additions to its team in support of its mission to care for homeless cats and dogs until they’re ready for adoption. Veterinarians Dr. Rachel DeBender and Dr. Zachary Koontz join the leading lifesaving shelter in North Texas to provide medical care for animals. The new hires are due to the organization’s increased investment in medical care to allow them to seek out vulnerable animals in need of lifesaving treatment.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO