Tom Frieden: I ran the CDC. Here’s how to prove that Americans are vaccinated.

By Tom Frieden
Salt Lake Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, President Biden announced a comprehensive plan to reinvigorate America’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A big part of this plan hinges on mandating the vaccination of millions of federal workers. Employees of companies with more than 100 staff members will have to provide proof of vaccination or test negative for the coronavirus at least once a week. The businesses and other institutions that must enforce these mandates will have to verify vaccination status and test results to make this system work.

www.sltrib.com

