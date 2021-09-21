CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Hawley presses Mayorkas on border crisis

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Josh Hawley grilled Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Biden administration’s efforts to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and whether it accepts responsibility for the humanitarian crisis created by the 15,000 Haitian migrants who massed near a border town in Texas. Hawley (R-Mo.) pointed out that for...

nypost.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
