NMSU hosts ‘celebration’ of live music on Sept. 26

On his last release, 2020’s Big Sky, Pony Logan is back with more country experimentation, with perhaps a touch less autotune this time around though. On Cowboy Country Club, which came out Sept. 13, Pony Logan plays more with tongue-in-cheek country music attitude as a way to tell not-so-country stories—leaning into lackadaisical-ness more than anything else. There are also odes to macho figures outside the country realm, but who very much exude outlaw energy, or who posture that way anyways—namely, “TONY SOPRANO,” who Pony Logan sings sadly about, how “everybody’s on my back.” Other songs like “BITTERSWEET” nod to Toby Keith and Drake, pulling them into the song because Pony Logan says he feels like them, but also by sampling some of their most famous lines (“How do you like me now?!”) For a while, too, the slow gently bobbling pace of the neo country album feels like the hyperpop influence is dropped here, until “BOOGYDOWN” comes on with I think what could be called a fat, busted, bouncing low down bass beat to back a song about getting rowdy, with some whisky of course. Altogether, it’s a pleasant listen, and when you pay attention to the lyrics, a humorous one too. It’s nice to see another album like this from Pony Logan, and here’s to hoping he keeps going with it.

