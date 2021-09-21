CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer Unveils MI New Economy Plan

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnPhg_0c3SIIKB00

Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her $2.1 billion MI New Economy plan at the Mackinac Policy Conference Tuesday.

The new plan aims to grow Michigan’s middle class, support small businesses and invest in communities.

“I am laser-focused on tackling these big, structural challenges by growing Michigan’s economy, creating good-paying jobs and building industries of the future,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “The MI New Economy plan is a good start, and I look forward to working with key partners, the legislature and anyone who wants to put Michigan’s families, communities and small businesses first as we make these investments.”

The three pillars of Governor Whitmer’s MI New Economy plan are:

Pillar 1: Grow the Middle Class – No economic vision for the state can be complete if it doesn’t focus on eliminating poverty and lifting families into the middle class.

  • Goal: 60% of adults with a postsecondary credential by 2030
  • Goal: Lift 100,000 families out of working poverty during the next five years (FY22-FY26)
  • Goal: Provide access to low or no cost childcare for 150,000 more families by 2024

Pillar 2: Support Small Business – To supplement the great economic development work our state already does, Michigan needs a focus on creating and growing more Main Street businesses.

  • Goal: Top 10 state for small business job growth and revenue growth from 2022 to 2026
  • Goal: Top 10 state for household income growth during the next five years (FY22-FY26)
  • Goal: Top 10 state for growth in venture capital funding over the next five years (2022-2026)

Pillar 3: Build Strong Communities – Michigan’s residents deserve to live in vibrant communities with the kinds of services and amenities associated with a high standard of living.

  • Goal: 100% access to high-speed internet and 95% adoption by households during the next five years, while continually investing in higher quality access (FY22-FY26)
  • Goal: 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units in five years (FY22-FY26)

“This plan will result in better jobs, better skills, more people re-entering the labor force and more people staying – and moving to – Michigan,” Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said. “It will result in a new economy, a better economy, one that expands economic opportunity and prosperity for all.”

According to the governor, the plan’s pillars address the following:

  • There are too many jobs that don’t pay enough – over 1 million households are living in working poverty.
  • Too many Michiganders are forced to delay life-saving medical procedures and car repairs, skip prescription refills and meals, and make incredibly difficult choices to meet their basic needs.
  • In 2019 before the pandemic, 38% of households did not make enough to make ends meet, and an additional 10% are right on the edge.
  • There aren’t enough workers to fill open jobs. Our unemployment rate is lower than the national average, but our labor force participation has been behind for a decade.
  • Today, it stands at 59%, or 42nd in the nation. At the turn of the century, it was 68.8% and has fallen since then.
  • There aren’t enough Michiganders with the skills necessary to fill high-skill jobs. We need to meet our Sixty by 30 goal to boost incomes and improve long-term outcomes for working families.
  • There isn’t enough entrepreneurship in Michigan. For several years, we have been below average job growth for microbusinesses and second stage companies.
  • Housing is unattainable or unaffordable in several communities. High-speed internet connection is lacking in certain areas and we face an above average shortage of renters and potential homeowners.

Comments / 2

Related
9&10 News

MI House of Representatives Discuss 8 New Child Care Bills

Child care has become an increasing issue for young families, especially here in northern Michigan. The Michigan House of Representatives discussed eight new bills under the Families, Children, and Senior Committee that would increase child care throughout the state. “These bills are based on re-establishing childcare in the state of...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

Ex-convict charged with 3 murders pleads no contest in one. MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict charged with three murders in two Michigan counties has pleaded no contest in one of the cases. Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire was accused of assaulting a girlfriend near Mount Pleasant in June and fatally stabbing her 13-year-old daughter, among other crimes. The Morning Sun reports that the 41-year-old Gardenhire pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree murder and other crimes. On June 7, after a series of weekend crimes in Isabella County, Gardenhire drove to Flint in a stolen car and surrendered to police outside a liquor store. Separately, Gardenhire is charged in Ingham County with killing a couple in April.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
State
Michigan State
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

Candidates Wait on Redistricting Commission as Election Nears

The redistricting process continues as the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission redraws Michigan’s political future. Due to COVID’s impact on the census and a delay in the data release, the process is dragging past its deadline. Those looking to run for seats in 2022 are stuck waiting to see exactly what they are running for.
ELECTIONS
9&10 News

Gubernatorial Candidates Stand Out at GOP Mackinac Conference

The premier Republican policy event in the Midwest wrapped up Sunday on Mackinac Island. The past three days have seen thousands of Republican leaders and supporters come together for their biennial leadership conference on the island. The crowd included several looking to make a name for themselves, in the race...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
9&10 News

West Michigan Seniors Celebrate Their ‘Strong’ Sixties

Photoshoots continued throughout Traverse City today for West Michigan 60 Strong. A group of 12 West Michigan residents in their sixties were chosen as 60 Strong ambassadors on Friday. The new program is aimed at keeping senior citizens healthy and helping them navigate Medicare coverage. The 60 Strong ambassadors were...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Rogers City Celebrates Charging Stations as Electric Vehicles Continue to Rise

Electric Car Chargers keep popping up around Michigan. This time it was in Rogers City. Consumers Energy set up at the local farmers market to celebrate the arrival of two new fast charging stations. “If you’re driving an electric vehicle, you can stop here in Rogers City, power up for half an hour, you’re fully charged and keep on going,” said Brian Wheeler, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.
ROGERS CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy