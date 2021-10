Chas Barstow took the title in the fourth iteration of Champions Week on Saturday evening as another phase of Online Darts Live League action concluded. The six best players of the past four and a half weeks met on Saturday in the final groups. From Group A Kevin Burness and Rob Collins managed to advance to the last four, while in the other group Chas Barstow and Jarred Cole advanced to the semi-finals.

