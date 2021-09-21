CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google will soon allow gambling apps on the Play Store in the United States

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle will soon allow gambling apps on the Play Store in the United States. Android users in regions other than the UK, Ireland, France and Brazil will soon be able to find and download real-money gambling apps from the Play Store. Google has updated its program policy allowing apps that “enable or facilitate online gambling” in 15 more countries, including the US, starting on March 1st. In addition to making gambling applications available on the Play Store, the change in policy will also allow ads promoting real-money gambling to be served to users in those regions.

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Apple and Google pull Russian opposition apps from app store

Apple and Google removed an app created by allies of opposition leader Alexei Navalny from their app stores on Friday, under pressure from the Russian government. The Smart Voting app is part of Navalny's strategy to promote candidates running against those backed by the Kremlin. Russian officials made it clear...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

One UI 4.0 Beta Finally Supports Third-Party Icon Packs from Google Play Store

It has been a while since Samsung released the One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 series. While many people are still waiting for the final version, those who have tried the beta version have revealed some interesting changes hidden away in the new update. We recently talked about how the new update brings over 70 changes. However, it seems that there were some more changes that Samsung did not mention in the changelog.
CELL PHONES
investing.com

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s Google and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to elect a...
CELL PHONES
geekculture.co

Cloud Song Debuts As Top Free Game On App Store & Google Play Store

Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers, the free-to-play mobile Massively Multiplayer Role-Playing Game (MMORPG), has gone on both the App Store and Google Play Store’s top charts for free apps, and still has a spot on the charts now, a week after its launch. In fact, on 9 September 2021, just one day after the game’s launch in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region (Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia), Cloud Song hit the No. 1 spot in both stores under the Role-Playing and Adventure games categories.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Gambling#France#The United States#The Play Store
idownloadblog.com

Apple and Google remove voting app from digital stores to comply with Russian government

While Apple champions all sorts of things, including individual privacy, user security, being a positive element for the environment, and no software backdoors which could give government agencies too much access. The reality is, if it wants to work in certain markets, then it must abide by local laws, regulations, and even demands. Which can lead to some noteworthy changes.
CELL PHONES
AFP

Google hits back at EU over record Android fine

Google hit back in court against the EU on Monday as it appealed against a record fine levied by the bloc for monopolistic practices with its Android operating system on mobile devices. Google argues that the EU's accusations over its highly popular operating system are unfounded and falsely blame it for blocking rivals on its search and maps apps on Android phones.
BUSINESS
cdcgamingreports.com

Finland gaming authority announces slot closures as Covid rules tighten again

Finnish operator Veikkaus has announced the temporary closure of its slot machines in restaurants and cafes across the Satakunta area, but its slot halls will remain open. The measure comes as a response to a resurgence of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the area. This has led to the government reintroducing its ban on restaurant and cafe operations, as well as dancing and karaoke.
GAMBLING
9to5Google

The ‘new’ Google Pay accrues 500 million Play Store downloads

After a few rebrands over the years, the wireless payment and loyalty card manager Google Pay has now surpassed the 500 million download milestone on the Play Store. It’s worth noting that this the “new” Google Pay shouldn’t be confused with the “old” Pay and is only available in a few regions including the United States, India, and Singapore. The rest of the world still has the legacy version that handles or holds your bank account and credit cards along with any loyalty cards for usage at NFC terminals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
cdcgamingreports.com

Tottenham Report: Casino regulation in Germany — The clock is ticking

The German gambling market is mainly regulated by the Interstate Treaty on Gambling (IST 2021). With the approval of their state parliaments, the German federal states agreed on a common denominator that, after ratification, legally binds them and forms the basis for further federal state laws. Since the long-awaited IST...
GAMBLING
gsmarena.com

The Honor 50 is coming to Europe soon, with Google Play Services

Honor is making a comeback – this was the goal behind it splitting off from the Huawei mother ship. The new Honor 50 is preparing to launch in Europe, which will happen a month from now, according to WinFuture. The phone is definitely coming, you can see the 6/128 GB...
CELL PHONES
cdcgamingreports.com

Legal online gambling begins Friday in the Netherlands, with 10 companies licensed

From Friday, ten gambling companies can legally offer online gambling in the Netherlands. The new gambling law takes effect on October 1, from when online gambling will no longer be banned in the country. The Gambling Authority will announce which ten companies will receive a license later this week, NOS reports.
GAMBLING
The Independent

Trade, tech talks between US and EU open in Pittsburgh

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a number of other senior Biden administration officials are kicking off two days of trade and technology talks with European Union counterparts in Pittsburgh The two sides are hoping to make progress on several disputes, including U.S. tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imports, and a unified stance against predatory Chinese commercial policies. The atmosphere has been clouded by recent EU anger over being excluded from a new U.S.-British-Australian security initiative for the Indo-Pacific that aims to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the region.Blinken is being joined in Pittsburgh by Commerce Secretary Gina...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy