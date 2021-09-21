Google will soon allow gambling apps on the Play Store in the United States
Google will soon allow gambling apps on the Play Store in the United States. Android users in regions other than the UK, Ireland, France and Brazil will soon be able to find and download real-money gambling apps from the Play Store. Google has updated its program policy allowing apps that “enable or facilitate online gambling” in 15 more countries, including the US, starting on March 1st. In addition to making gambling applications available on the Play Store, the change in policy will also allow ads promoting real-money gambling to be served to users in those regions.www.cdcgamingreports.com
