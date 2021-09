As Week 4 has come and gone you'll see the Transfer Portal begin to fill as players can leave and still maintain their Redshirt status for a year. That's not necessarily the case with GSU Football as Super Senior Wide Receiver Matlin Marshall and Redshirt Sophomore Outside Linebacker Jay Lepkoske are no longer with the program and have been removed from the online roster.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO