The moments when you really should lie and which hit song just turned 10

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Good Things Utah this morning – Sometimes the most innocent question can give a predator all the information they need to stalk, harass, or assault a woman. That’s why Instagram’s “safety queen” Cathy Pedrayes has made a series of videos showing women the best times to lie to a stranger. We’ve all been raised to tell the truth, but when it comes to being safe there’s no reason we should feel compelled to give out personal information to a random stranger. Pedrayes’ videos do a great job at not only showing women when to lie and but how to feel comfortable doing so. Pedrayes originally started making videos about philosophy and being a “mom friend,” but soon fell into making clips centered around safety because of her unique background.

www.abc4.com

