Maryland weather: More wet weather heading for Baltimore region Thursday before cooler temperatures arrive

Ayana Harris, of Baltimore, and daughter Sari Harris, 4, got caught in the heavy rain after a lunch date at Fells Point. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun

More rainfall is expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday after scattered showers and thunderstorms swept through the Baltimore region.

With the wet weather, the National Weather Service placed much of the area under a flash flood watch throughout Thursday afternoon. The flood watch encompasses Baltimore and parts of Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties. Meteorologists are urging Maryland residents to monitor the forecast in the event the flood watch is upgraded to a warning.

Additionally, a coastal flood warning has taken effect for Anne Arundel County. A coastal flood advisory went into effect for Baltimore and southern Baltimore County at 5 p.m. and continues until noon Thursday.

Parts of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning briefly on Wednesday. No major storm damage or power outages were reported.

Meteorologists wrote that as a cold front swings through the region and shifts farther east overnight, “Thursday early to mid morning could be quite interesting in terms of hazards.”

The conditions could yield damaging winds Thursday, meteorologists wrote, and even the possibility of tornadoes, though no tornado watch or warning has been issued. About 1-2 inches of rain is expected.

The wet weather should clear out by Thursday evening and will bring cooler temperatures.

The temperature will drop to the mid-50s on Thursday night, forecasters predicted, before it rises to the low 70s during a sunny day Friday. Overnight, it should fall to the mid-50s.

Similar temperatures are expected throughout the weekend.