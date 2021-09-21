CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers press conference: Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin talks Trai Turner's spit-isode

By Allison Koehler
 8 days ago
Steelers guard Trai Turner was ejected from Sunday’s battle with the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting on defensive lineman Soloman Thomas. The unsportsmanlike conduct disqualification left Pittsburgh vulnerable at an already thin position.

In his weekly press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the ramifications.

“Trey is no kid, he’s very cerebral,” Tomlin said. “He understands what that circumstance did to us, collectively as a team. He was more than apologetic and required no meeting.”

In a statement after the game, Tomlin objected to the ejection, feeling it was unwarranted. “Somebody spit in his face. And so I understand the 15-yard penalties and so forth… for him to respond the way that he responded, what transpired had to transpire. I was stating that case to [the referees]. I didn’t believe he did enough to be kicked out of the football game.”

As reported on Monday, Turner is not expected to be suspended for the spitting incident but could face fines from the NFL.

Though a minimal distraction, Tomlin is no doubt eager to put this issue to bed and move on to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers host their AFC North rivals on Sunday, Sept. 26.

