Mass General Brigham will give up to $1,000 in bonus payments to nearly its entire workforce, according to a memo sent out to employees on Monday. The hospital system plans to spend more than $75 million to issue the bonuses to the 80,000 staffers who worked in fiscal 2021, absent those in leadership positions. The bonuses are expected to go out in November with payments pro-rated for part-time workers, according to a memo CEO Anne Klibanski sent to employees.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO