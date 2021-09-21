CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Hollywood union close to striking, calls for authorization vote

By Clare Busch
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 8 days ago

The union representing people who work behind the scenes is calling for a strike authorization vote now that talks have stalled with film and television producers.

Related
Laist.com

Where Things Stand On The Possible IATSE Strike In Hollywood

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive. Its members are hardly as famous as the A-list names in the Screen Actors Guild. But the union...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

IATSE President Calls for ‘Combined Solidarity’ Among Hollywood’s Workers as Threat of Strike Looms

As talks between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Hollywood’s studios reach a “critical juncture,” guild president Matthew J. Loeb is calling for “combined solidarity” among the entertainment industry’s below-the-line workers as the possibility of a strike rises. “We are united in demanding more humane working conditions across...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadline Hollywood#The Hollywood Reporter#Iatse#The Los Angeles Times#Puck News#The L A Times#The Times
Santa Fe Reporter

IATSE Film Worker Union Threatens Strike

On Monday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees called for a strike vote authorization—a step forward in ongoing negotiations between the IATSE film workers’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). IATSE represents below-the-line crew on film sets and varies from set dressers, prop masters,...
SANTA FE, NM
CBS LA

Nearing Historic Strike Vote, Thousands Of Hollywood Workers Could Walk Off Sets Nationwide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tens of thousands of behind-the-scenes entertainment workers in Hollywood are one step closer to a strike, a move that would carry massive implications for the industry as a whole. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) — which represents Hollywood TV and film workers like editors, camera operators, set designers, grips, electricians, make-up artists and graphic artists across the U.S. and Canada – announced Monday that it will move forward with a strike authorization vote. The IATSE has been bargaining for several months with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group which represents...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment
Advocacy
Labor Issues
Society
IndieWire

‘About Power, Not Reason’: As Locals Build Support, IATSE Votes on Strike Authorization Next Week

Tens of thousands of Hollywood crafts workers represented by IATSE are set to begin voting October 1 on whether to authorize a strike that would lead to a nationwide shutdown of TV and film production. It comes as the international union and local branches are working to coalesce editors, camera operators, grips, and others around a “yes” vote, seizing a moment where conversations about workers’ rights and wealth inequality have grown louder over the last year. IATSE leaders on Monday told members that a sustained impasse in contract negotiations between IATSE and studios prompted the union to move forward with a strike...
LABOR ISSUES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographers Guild Urges Members to Back IATSE Strike Authorization Vote

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG), Local 600, is alerting members that they will be asked to vote on strike authorization from Oct. 1-3. The Local is urging a “Yes” vote in support of strike authorization regarding the Basic Agreement negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). “We still want to deal. That’s our goal. And the best way to get a deal is to have a strong strike authorization vote. We can avoid a strike if we have that,” said ICG’s national president John Lindley in a released video message to Guild members on Thursday. The International Alliance of...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Deadline

AMPTP Responds As IATSE Gears Up For Second Strike; Union Seeks Separate Strike Authorization From Locals Across U.S. – Update

EXCLUSIVE updated with AMPTP response statement: IATSE is now gearing up for a second strike against film and TV production companies. With the union and its 13 West Coast studio locals already threatening to strike over terms for a new Hollywood Basic Agreement, IATSE is now seeking a second strike authorization vote for a separate contract covering film and TV work in much of the rest of the country. That contract is called the “Area Standards Agreement” and covers 23 locals outside of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

As IATSE Vote Looms, Confident Union Members — and Their Cars — Take to the Streets in Support of Strike

In a decidedly Los Angeles show of support for IATSE’s strike-authorization, hundreds of people queued up in Hollywood Sunday to have their car windows painted with the union’s logo, raised fists, and messages urging some 60,000 crafts workers to “vote yes” in elections that begin Friday. The effort took place over seven hours Sunday afternoon behind the Sunset Boulevard headquarters of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, one of the 13 Hollywood locals that are covered by the IATSE-studio contract negotiations that reached an impasse earlier this month. Unsatisfied by progress around wage increases, breaks, and other big-ticket issues, IATSE’s leadership is...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

WGA East Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Nears

The WGA East said today that it stands “shoulder to shoulder” with IATSE in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE is currently mobilizing to secure strike authorization from its members after contract talks with management’s AMPTP failed to reach a new agreement earlier this week. IATSE will begin holding a strike authorization vote among the members of its 13 West Coast studio locals on Oct. 1. “The WGAE stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters at IATSE, who are negotiating with the same companies that employ our member,” WGA East president Michael Winship and executive director Lowell Peterson said in a joint statement. “Their goals include preserving members’ incomes and benefits as the industry continues to shift to streaming, protecting members from overwork, and other basic provisions. We work side by side with IATSE’s members and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their contract fight.” Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and many of the union’s leaders joined the chorus of actors voicing their support for IATSE. “Standing in #solidarity w/my on-set friends & colleagues in @IATSE,” Drescher tweeted Wednesday. “Entertainment content only happens bc our crews are extraordinary.”
LABOR ISSUES
lrmonline.com

Big Hollywood Delays On Horizon As Strike Action Threatened

Big Hollywood delays on horizon as strike action threatened! The International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees,(ITATSE) called on Monday for a strike authorization vote. If this comes to a head, it would be the biggest Hollywood labor shutdown since the writer’s strike 14 years ago. This means that potentially up to 60k ITATSE members could walk off the job. The majority of these members are based in LA which serves as home to so many productions. However this strike could easily become National and cause a shutdown from coast to coast.
LABOR ISSUES
NBC Los Angeles

Cinematographers Vote to Authorize Strike Against Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers

The union representing cinematographers voted to authorize a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, officials said. The National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild voted unanimously to support the nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend members vote yes. “This fight is about basic rights...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mic

A union dispute is threatening to shut down Hollywood

Even before we were firmly in year two of a global pandemic, movies and television were a cultural salve that kept us binge watching and meme making. When the world is so politically divided, the content we consume is often a rarified common ground. We want to be distracted and entertained, but do we ever contemplate at what price? We're always paying attention to which talent gets tapped for new projects, who inks big streaming production deals, and when major releases are slated to air, but there's rarely much attention given to all of the "below the line" workers who are crucial to every single set. The outside view of Hollywood is all glamour and money, but there is an entire industry of regular people that the monied and celebrated stand atop. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and its 13 Hollywood local unions are fighting to finally be heard, in a campaign that will end this weekend, in a vote to authorize a nationwide union crew member strike.
LABOR ISSUES
ABC News

Gabrielle Union calls out Hollywood's pay inequity for actors of color

Gabrielle Union says more needs to be done to ensure all actors are paid fairly in Hollywood -- especially those of color. Speaking to 9 to 5ish with theSkimm, Union explained why she's a big believer in being transparent about salary, saying the pay disparity is worse among Black actresses and spoke about her her own pay-negotiating experiences.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

AFL-CIO’s Department For Professional Employees Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Looms

The AFL-CIO’s Department for Professional Employees said today that it stands “united with IATSE” in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE members will begin voting to authorize a strike against film and television productions on Friday. “We proudly stand in solidarity with our IATSE kin in their push for fair wages, benefits, and working conditions,” said DPE president Jennifer Dorning, treasurer Everett Kelley, and Fedrick Ingram, chairman of the DPE’s general board, whose organization represents a coalition of 24 unions – including IATSE. “IATSE members hold essential roles behind-the-scenes of TV and film productions, and are key to their employers’ success,”...
LABOR ISSUES
