Hollywood union close to striking, calls for authorization vote
The union representing people who work behind the scenes is calling for a strike authorization vote now that talks have stalled with film and television producers.www.audacy.com
The union representing people who work behind the scenes is calling for a strike authorization vote now that talks have stalled with film and television producers.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
Comments / 0