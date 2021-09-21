CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Clinic Offering 3rd-Dose COVID-19 Booster Shots For Eligible People

 8 days ago

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth, with help from Tarrant County Public Health and the Fort Worth ISD, is now administering third-shot COVID-19 booster vaccines for immunocompromised patients, along with first and second doses for all people 12 years of age and older.

The shots are available without charge between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. The facility is located at 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd. in south Fort Worth.

Officials at the drive-thru clinic say they are up and running now and prepared to expand capacity once COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are expanded to other groups.

Immunocompromised patients are eligible for a third-shot booster starting 28 days after they received their second dose of an mRNA vaccine — such as Moderna or Pfizer. Studies are still being conducted to determine when those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need a booster dose. A study released September 21 showed a second dose of the J&J shot helped boost immune response.

“COVID-19 prevention through vaccines and mitigation efforts such as wearing a mask and social distancing remain the first and best response,” said Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth health officer. “Multiple studies have shown that vaccines are the most effective way to prevent severe infection and hospitalization from COVID-19.”

There is no insurance requirement and appointments are not needed to get the shot.

