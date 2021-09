Fall is here and in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan, Courtney Sheffer breaks down all the fun harvest festivals in our area. Celebrate the end of summer in Antrim County with the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce’s 23rd Annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll find art, flea markets, local brews, tunes, and scarecrows all over town, all built around this year’s theme of “Welcome to the Jungle.” Kick off the morning with a one-mile fun run, check out the Best Dressed Pet Parade at 1 p.m., and a cook-off tournament at 2 p.m. Stop by the beverage tent for local brews and craft drinks, as well as local music from noon until 6 p.m.

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO