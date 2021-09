EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you get a text message offering a pandemic-related deal — the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns it may be a scam. People across the country and right here in New England are being targeted, according to the BBB. They’re reportedly receiving texts with a link to the supposed deal, and they appear to be coming from well-known businesses.

