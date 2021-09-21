Firefighter Among 3 Hospital After Fire In Dauphin County

A firefighter and two residents were injured in a house fire in Dauphin County early Tuesday morning, according to Swatara Fire 91.

The fire broke out in the 1000 block of Main Street in Swatara Township, around 2:30 a.m.

All three victims were hospitalized.

The lineman from Engine 91 who was injured has since been released.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

