Watch: New Marvel’s What If…? Promo Reveals Next Episode’s Premise

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Marvel's What If...?, Season 1, Episode 7, "What If... Thor Were an Only Child?"]. In Episode 7, "What If... Thor Were an Only Child?", What If...? doesn't go for immediate disaster and tragedy — instead, the episode reimagines how Thor's life might have been different, had Odin decided not to secretly adopt Loki as a baby and raise the two of them as brothers. Without Loki's influence, Thor grows up into a pretty happy but irresponsible party animal — so when his mother Frigga leaves him on his own, he decides to bring the party to Earth. The good news is that he still manages to encounter Jane Foster and form a connection to her; the bad news is that the intergalactic kegger he's throwing is destroying Earth. Even Captain Marvel can't manage to get him under control; fortunately, Jane Foster figures out the one thing that might make him stop, and not only is order restored to Earth, but a new romance blossoms. (Until an Infinity Stone-powered Vision shows up, that is...)

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO